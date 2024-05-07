Major League Cricket to stage additional six league matches in second season

San Francisco (USA), May 7 (PTI) The second edition of Major League Cricket will start on July 5 and will feature an additional six league matches, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The league round will be followed by a four-match play-off series, to be held at Grand Prairie, Texas.

The defending champions MI New York featuring former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard will take on 2023 runner-up Seattle Orcas in the opening match on July 5. Later on July 5, Faf du Plessis’ Texas Super Kings will face off against Sunil Narine’s LA Knight Riders in Texas.

The competition will also feature Australia’s 2023 World Cup winners Steve Smith, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell who will play for Washington Freedom, coached by Ricky Ponting. PTI DDV BS BS