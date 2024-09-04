Makes sense to send best cricket side to Asian Games to popularise sport globally: Randhir Singh

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Former international shotgun shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Wednesday called upon the BCCI to send the best cricket teams to the Asian Games, saying such a step is imperative to popularise the game in the continent as well as globally.

Randhir, who is set to become the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after emerging as the only candidate for the top post for the September 8 elections, added that India should encourage more sporting activity with Pakistan rather than travelling "hundreds of miles" to play games in various sports disciplines.

"Till now, they (BCCI) only send the 'B' team, which is a counter-bullet for them because you cannot popularise a sport (globally) if you are not strong in your continent. You cannot expect Europe or somebody else or South America to include cricket in their continental game," Randhir, the 77-year-old former member of the International Olympic Council and ex-secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), told PTI in an interaction.

India had clinched the men's cricket gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 but the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side largely consisted of fringe players.

"So I was very keen... as much as possible, especially India, as we are the leaders (in cricket) in Asia, the BCCI should make an effort and introduce cricket...I see many countries sending their men's and women's teams, but still India are the No. 1 team.

"However, some of the top players never went, which is wrong because everyone is playing at that level. It's more sensible to send the 'A' team," said Randhir when asked if the big stars of the game should also compete at the Asian Games.

India did not send its cricket team for the 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon Asian Games but fielded both the men's and women's sides at Hangzhou, and the latter squad, however, had all the top players like captain Harmanpreet Kaur and dashing opener Smirti Mandhana while securing a top-podium finish.

"I have explained to the BCCI many times to send the No. 1 team. Sport is not only about money; it's about competing also and creating an atmosphere of brotherhood. Now, if you talk about receiving money, or talk about money, I mean, you'll kill the sport," he added.

Randhir also advocated the need for India and Pakistan maintaining a sporting culture, and said contrary to perception, the neighbours have backed them whenever the need has arisen.

"I think Pakistan is keen to maintain a relationship in sports with us. Their Olympic committee officials will be here (for the OCA General Assembly on September 8). We should encourage (sports interaction), instead of travelling hundreds of miles (to play games).

"If it's a question of visibility of a particular sport, nothing sells more in India than India-Pakistan games," he said.

"I remember when India bid for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the propaganda from Canada (who had also bid for the CWG) against India's bid was that India and Pakistan borders are next door and the Kargil thing had just happened...and all sorts of things are possible, and the Games will get jeopardised.

"Our name was proposed by Pakistan. At that time Mr Latif Butt was the POA secretary-general. When he heard it (Canada's propaganda), he said 'we will propose India's name'.

"What has happened is a political division of the country. But that doesn't stop us from being together. We are friends abroad, we are friends in the sporting arena," he added.

Lucky to have been involved in sport for a very long time ===================================== As Randhir looks set to be elected the OCA president unopposed on Sunday at the Bharat Mandapam here during the General Assembly, which will make him the first Indian to head the continental sports body, the veteran said he was very lucky to be involved in sports for more than six decades.

"I've been lucky in my life as my family has been involved in sport for a very long time. I'm the fourth generation. Sports started in my family during my great grandfather, Maharaja Rajinder Singh's time. It was cricket and polo then.

"So, now, it's my turn. It's been a long journey definitely... as a spectator, as a young boy with my father Raja Bhalindra Singh, then as a shooter and then as an administrator from 1984 onwards.

"I was lucky to be at the OCA for 33 years since 1991. And we set up what is now called the Olympic Council of Asia, which, out of all the five continents, is the strongest in sport. As they say in the Olympic Movement, 'if anybody can't hold any games, Asia is the one that can do it," said Randhir.

"I have been part of sports for 61 years, as a shooter and as an administrator. I couldn't have hoped for more than to be elected unopposed as the president of the OCA. It shows the unity in Asia." When asked about India's dream of hosting the Olympic in 2036, Randhir said the OCA will have no role to play in it as the decision would be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"See, that is something that the National Olympic Committee of the country does. We have two countries in Asia which are bidding, one is India and the other one is Qatar, so we don't take sides because they are part of our family.

"It's an individual thing and luckily it's not dealing with the OCA. You are dealing with the IOC and it depends on who the members select (as host nation)," he said. PTI AM UNG AM 7/21/2024