Making strong efforts to host the 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

Varanasi, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is preparing with full strength to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and declared his government was committed to providing "more and more players greater opportunities to compete" by hosting mega sporting events in the country.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, being held here, via video conference, Modi said, the government was making every possible effort to provide exposure to budding athletes to take up Olympic sports, and schemes like Khelo India were proving a game-changer in harnessing talent.

"The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in India, and the country is making strong efforts to host the 2036 Olympics, with the aim of giving more and more players greater opportunities to compete," said Modi.

"Through the Khelo India campaign, hundreds of youth have had the chance to advance to the national level," added Modi.

Noting that initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPs) were transforming the sports ecosystem in India, with efforts focused on building strong infrastructure, funding mechanisms, and providing young athletes with global exposure, he said that the country's growing clout in sport could be gauged from the fact that India had hosted 20 top-notch international competition in the last 10 years.

"India has hosted more than 20 major international events across several cities, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, Hockey World Cup, and major chess tournaments." Recalling the time when the government and society were indifferent towards sports, he said the past decade had brought about a massive change in the mindset of the country.

"The government has significantly increased the sports budget, and today India's sports model has become athlete-centric, with focus on talent identification, scientific training, nutrition, and transparent selection, ensuring that the interests of players are prioritised at every level," he said.

"Today the nation is riding on the 'reform express', with every sector and every development destination connected to it, and sports being one of them," he said.

"India's progress is not limited to the economic front but is also reflected in the confidence seen on the sports field. India's performance across various sports has consistently improved since 2014," he added.

Elaborating on the reforms his government had undertaken in the sports, the PM said the National Sports Governance Act and the Khelo Bharat Policy 2025 will provide opportunities to the right talent and increase transparency in sports organisations.

He emphasized that these provisions will allow the youth to advance simultaneously in both sports and education.

The PM expressed happiness that Varanasi had come up as a major sporting destination, saying that securing a place on the country's sporting map through the National Volleyball Competition was highly significant for the city.

The tournament, being held from January 4 to 11, will witness the participation of more than 1,000 players, representing 58 teams, from across the country.

"Hosting the National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi underscores the growing emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting athletic development in the city." Drawing parallels between volleyball and the country's growth, the PM said "I see so many parallels between India's development story and volleyball." "Volleyball teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on our co-ordination, our trust, and our team's readiness. Everyone has a role to play, a responsibility to fulfill. And we only succeed when everyone performs their role diligently and seriously. Our country is also progressing in the same way."