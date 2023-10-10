Malan plunders Bangladesh attack to power England to 364 for 9

Dharamsala, Oct 10 (PTI) Dawid Malan continued his dream run in ODIs with a disdainful hundred against a hapless Bangladesh, propelling England to a commanding 364 for nine in World Cup here on Tuesday.

After a subdued batting show against New Zealand in the opening match, Malan's 107-ball-140 formed the cornerstone of England's sizeable total after Bangladesh elected to bowl.

Bangladesh bowlers could not repeat their impressive show against Afghanistan in the previous game.

Malan added 115 for the opening wicket with Jonny Bairstow (52 off 59 balls) and another 151 runs in just 19.3 overs with a silken Joe Root (82 off 68 balls) to set up the big total.

Bangladesh bowlers did make some sort of a comeback during the back-end of the innings as England, in a mini-slump, lost seven wickets for 68 runs, which prevented them from reaching 400-run total.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (3/75) with some subtle variations and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan (4/71) despite initial hammering came back well towards the end of the innings.

But it was a Malan show all the way as the South African-born southpaw hit his sixth century in only 23 games.

Malan's sequence of score in last four ODI innings is 96, 127, 14 and 140. His innings had 16 fours and five sixes.

Essentially, a strong on-side player, Malan teed off with a couple of sixes off Mustafizur Rahman (0/70), who was certainly not in his elements.

Bairstow also hit eight fours as they repeatedly peppered the 30-yard circle before Shakib Al Hasan's arm ball ended the right-hander's innings.

But Bangladesh's worries didn't end as Root also played with a lot of positive intent.

Once, Bangladesh's last match's hero Mehidy Hasan was clobbered for two sixes and two fours in a single over by Malan, it seemed like the floodgates had opened.

Most of the boundaries came through the off-side but anything short was imperiously pulled by the left-hander. The one off Shoriful that was flat-batted in-front of square Root wasn't also left-behind as he executed a perfect ramp shot behind square when Mustafizur offered him the perfect pace and enough bounce to execute it to perfection.

Malan looked set for a double hundred before an ugly heave off Mahedi knocked back his stumps.

Root was gone soon after and England possibly missed out on 40 runs more although it seems like a winning total.