Malaysia, Korea progress to Super 4s from Pool B

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 1 (PTI) Malaysia and Korea won their respective Pool B matches convincingly to progress to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Monday.

While Malaysia thrashed Chinese Taipei 15-0, Korea prevailed over Bangladesh 5-1.

Malaysia topped the pool with three wins from as many matches, while Korea finished second with six points.

Bangladesh finished third with three points, while Chinese Taipei remained winless.

In the second match of the day, Malaysia scored through Ashran Hamsani (8th, 15th, 32, 54th minutes), Akhimullah Anuar (10th, 20th, 29th, 45, 56th), Norsyafiq Sumantri (20th, 40th, 60th), Abu Kamal Azrai (22nd), Andywalfian Effrynus (24th), and Aiman Rozemi (32nd).

In the day's first Pool B match, Dain Son (9th, 11th) scored a brace, while Seungwoo Lee (16th), Seyong Oh (22nd) and Jihun Yang (60th) struck a goal each for Korea.

Bangladesh's lone goal came from the sticks of Sohanur Sobuj in the 22nd minute.