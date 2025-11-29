Malaysia, Netherlands off to winning start in FIH Men''s Jr WC

Madurai, Nov 29 (PTI) Malaysia and Netherlands started their FIH Men's Junior World Cup campaign on a positive note, getting the better of Austria and England respectively in Pool E matches here on Saturday.

While Malaysia dominated Austria 5-1 in the first match of the day, Netherlands defeated England 5-3.

Danish Khairil (56th, 57th minutes) scored two field goals for Malaysia, while Harris Osman ((28th), Adam Johari (47th) and Naaveenesh Panicker (55th) were the other goal getters for the winners.

Austria's lone goal was scored by Julian Kaiser from a penalty corner in the 56th minute.

Earlier in the day, Jan van't Land (2nd, 49th) scored two field goals in Netherlands' win over England. Casper van der Veen (26th) also struck a fine field goal, while Joppe Wolbert (39th) found the net from a penalty stroke and Danilo Trieling (54th) scored from a penalty corner to hand Netherlands a comfortable win.

England's goals were scored by Kaden Draysey (11th), Michael Royden (29th) and George Fletcher (49th).

Later in the day, South Africa defeated Ireland 2-1 in a Pool A match here.

Reuben Sendzul (43rd) and Ross Montgomery (54th) scored two field goals for South Africa.

Ireland's goal came through a field strike by Matthew McKee in the 45th minute.

In the final match of the day here, title holders and seven-time champions Germany thrashed Canada 7-0 to register their second consecutive win and take a giant step towards quarterfinal from Pool A.

Ben Hasbach (24th, 51st and 52nd) slammed a hat-trick while Quirin Nahr (14th), Jonas von Gersum (39th), Ferdinand Steinbach (39th) and Alec von Schrewin (42nd) scored for the Germans. PTI SSC SSC UNG