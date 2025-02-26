Ranji Trophy final: Malewar ton leads Vidarbha recovery, reach 170/3 at tea

Nagpur: Young Danish Malewar led Vidarbha's recovery with a fine century as the two-time winners reached 170 for three at tea against Kerala on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Wednesday.

The seasoned Karun Nair (47 batting) was giving the 21-year-old Malewar (104 batting) company at the break, having added 146 runs after Kerala left the home team at a difficult 24/3 in the first hour of play.

Frontline pacer MD Nidheesh grabbed two wickets and and his new-ball colleague Eden Apple Tom took one before the duo of Malewar and Nair steadied the ship.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 1st innings: 170/3 in 58 (Danish Malewar 104 batting, Karun Nair 47 batting; MD Nidheesh 2/24) vs Kerala.