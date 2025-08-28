Mallavarapu knocks out top seed Negi in India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton

Pune, Aug 28 (PTI) Unseeded Haasana Sree Mallavarapu defeated top seed Ishita Negi 22-20, 21-18 to enter the girls' singles second round of Late Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament here on Thursday.

Dianka Waldia upset eighth seeded Tanvi Reddy Andluri 21-15, 21-19 while Rishika Nandi edged out 13th seeded Tanvi Patri 21-14, 14-21, 21-8.

As many as six upsets were recorded in the boys singles as well. Jagsher Singh Khangurra got the better of UAE’s Riyan Malhan 21-18, 21-19, whereas Japan’s Yuzuno Watanabe beat the fifth seeded Xiao-Ting Su of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 21-12 to move into the next round.

India’s Dev Ruparelia knocked out the 13th seeded Toshiki Nishio of Japan 23-25, 21-19, 21-9 to record a hard fought win. The other players to cause upsets on Thursday included Mithes Rameshwaran, Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila and Anish Thoppani. PTI DDV BS BS