Malta to host Commonwealth Youth Games in 2027

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Malta will host the eighth edition of Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in 2027 with more than 1000 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 74 nations and territories will compete in eight sports, the governing body of the multi-sport event said on Thursday.

The exact dates of the CYG was not announced by Commonwealth Sport but said it will be in late 2027.

"Commonwealth Sport is delighted to announce that the 8th Commonwealth Youth Games will be hosted by Malta in late 2027. Malta 2027 will welcome approximately 1,150 athletes aged 14-18 from Commonwealth Sport’s 74 nations and territories," Commonwealth Sport said in a release.

"The award reflects Commonwealth Sport’s commitment to taking the Youth Games to new countries and especially small and island nations. Malta’s compelling dual-island concept features existing world-class facilities, with venues in four main clusters across the islands of Malta and Gozo. Hotels will be used to create two Athlete Villages, one on each island." Malta is an island country in Southern Europe located in the Mediterranean Sea, between Sicily and North Africa.

Sailing and water polo will make their debut at the CYG. The other six sports in the roster are athletics and para athletics, netball, squash, swimming and para swimming, triathlon, and weightlifting.

"The distinctive programme was designed to maximise local and Commonwealth youth appeal and utilise existing state-of-the-art venues. Malta 2027 will have the largest Para sport programme at a CYG, with Para Swimming being added to the CYG programme for the first time, building on the landmark inclusion of Para Athletics at the last CYG in Trinidad and Tobago in 2023." India had hosted the third edition of the CYG in Pune in 2008.

Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare said: "We are thrilled to bring the Commonwealth Youth Games to Malta in 2027 ... Malta's athlete-first proposal, world-class facilities, and proven experience in hosting international events make it an ideal host.

"The Commonwealth Youth Games are more than a captivating celebration of sport; they are a transformative experience for young athletes. Those that compete are the stars of tomorrow and the voices of today, changemakers who will shape the future of our Movement. We look forward to being on the beautiful island of Malta in 2027." PTI PDS PDS AH AH