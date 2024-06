Fort Worth (US), Jun 30 (PTI) India's Malvika Bansod failed to manage the key moments, going down in straight games to Japan's Natsuki Nidaira in the women's singles semifinals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

The 22-year-old from Nagpur, ranked 49th, lost 16-21 13-21 to Natsuki, seeded sixth in a 43-minute clash.

Malvika had won the Azerbaijan International challenge this year.

Her defeat brought down curtains on India's challenge in the tournament. PTI ATK AT