Man arrested with fake accreditation at Karachi's National Stadium

Karachi, Feb 13 (PTI) A man was arrested from inside the National Stadium compound as he tried to get into the venue using a fake accreditation card before Pakistan's tri-series match against New Zealand.

A police officer said the man, identified as Muzzamil Qureshi, was stopped at the entrance of the main building during security check on Wednesday.

"He was posing as a mediaperson and had fake ICC and PCB accreditation cards," the official said.

The officer said that when the security personnel grew suspicious and checked him, he had another fake card showing him as a cameraman.

"He has been arrested and is being questioned at the area police station to find out where he got the fake cards made, and why was he using them," the official said.

Stringent security measures are in place for spectators coming to the stadium for the tri-series matches, with over 7,000 policemen deployed in and around the venue.