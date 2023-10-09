Man collapsed during IRONMAN race in Panaji dies at hospital

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old participant of the IRONMAN70.3 race in Panaji died at a hospital here on Monday, a day after he collapsed during the event, police said.

The deceased Kamakhya Siddharth hailed from Patna.

"Kamakhya Siddharth, who collapsed during the IRONMAN 70.3 on Sunday, died at a private hospital on Monday," Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

He said Siddharth had suffered multiple organ failure.

Siddharth collapsed during the last leg of the race in Panaji on Sunday afternoon following which he was shifted to a private hospital.

The parents of the deceased are expected to arrive from Patna later in the day.

Athletes from 50 countries participated in the event which began at the Miramar beach. PTI RPS NSK