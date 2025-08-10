Man completes 21-km Thane Marathon, collapses and dies after returning home

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A man collapsed and died after returning home on Sunday from the Thane Marathon, in which he completed the 21-kilometre segment, his kin and friends said.

They identified the deceased as Bene Devasi, a resident of Vasant Vihar here.

His friends and kin said Devasi, a fitness enthusiast and regular marathon participant, returned home and collapsed, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital were doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The exact cause of death is not known as yet, they told reporters.

The event, with the slogan 'Marathon Thanechi, Urja Tarunaichi', returned after a five-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marathon, organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation, was spread across 12 categories, including a 'Corporate Run' for municipal officers, employees, public representatives and journalists as well as special races for senior citizens. PTI COR BNM