Man Singh, Belliappa finish 8th and 12th in Asian Games marathon

Hangzhou: India's Man Singh and Appachangada Bo Belliappa finished a disappointing eighth and 12th respectively in the men's marathon event at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

While Singh finished the marathon in two hours, 16 minutes and 59 seconds, Belliappa clocked 2:20.52s.

Singh and Belliappa were 3.57s and 7.50s behind the winner.

China's Jie He won the gold with a timing of 2:13.02s, while silver and bronze went to North Korea's Ilryong Han (2:23.27s) and Shaohui Yang of China (2:13.39s).

With marathon, athletics events at the 19th Asian Games concluded.