Managing to scrape along is sign of a good side: Harry Brook

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Heading into a high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal against hosts India, captain Harry Brook insists that England's hard-fought victories earlier in the tournament could prove invaluable here on Thursday.

Brook's side scraped through the group league stage with hard-fought wins over Associate nations Nepal, Scotland and Italy while suffering a big defeat to two-time champions West Indies.

However, they got their act right in the Super Eights and entered the semifinals undefeated, having beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and then New Zealand, against whom they required 43 runs in the final 18 deliveries.

"We are managing to scrape along in close games and that is the sign of a good side," Brook told Sky Sports Cricket.

"I have learned you are never out of games. I know I have players with a lot of character, a willingness to win, wanting to win a lot, but also that calmness under pressure." Brook added, "I want to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the batter coming in at all times." White-ball great Jos Buttler has had a torrid time in the tournament so far, averaging just 8.85 in the competition after five successive single-figure scores, while Phil Salt has struggled mostly barring his 62 against Sri Lanka in the Super Eights match.

Brook is now expecting his side to play their best cricket against India.

"We are all really excited. I have already heard a few lads say they wanted to play India anyway. It is going to be a massive occasion with a hell of a lot of pressure for both sides.

"India obviously have a hell of a lot of support and I'm not sure there are going to be many people behind us. It's going to be loud. Hopefully we can play our best cricket.

"I am excited for the lads up top. I feel they are one step closer to taking the game away from a side. I don't think there is any weakness in the top order at all. The lads have just struggled a little bit and not got the runs they always get." Backing Buttler to the hilt, the skipper said, "I think Jos should be left alone. He is one of the best players to have ever played the game and I can see him coming good.

"It's awesome other lads have been able to step up. There have been performances throughout. We have so many powerful players in the top seven that if one comes off, the opposition are scratching their heads and don't really know where to go." England's most valuable player of the tournament, Will Jacks has been contributing handsomely with both bat and ball, and could be key against India.

Brook said of the Surrey all-rounder: "Jacks has been outstanding. To do that in his first proper World Cup playing every game is phenomenal.

"We chatted to him in Sri Lanka (during the pre-World Cup tour) when he had a thanks-for-coming game. He didn't bowl, didn't bat and got the ball once or twice in the field.

"We said to him it was a role that gives you a lot of reward when you do win games and that you are playing this role or it is hard for you to get in the side.

"He has embraced that position and done exceptionally well. The character he has shown has been awesome."