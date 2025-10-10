Manan Hingrajia named Gujarat captain for Ranji Trophy opener against Assam

Ahmedabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Last season's semifinalists Gujarat on Friday appointed Manan Hingrajia as their captain for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener against Assam.

Gujarat, who had lost to Kerala in a thrilling semifinal, will take on Assam in an Elite Group C clash in their first match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium's Ground-A here from October 15-18.

The other teams in the group are Haryana, Services, Bengal, Railways, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Squad: Manan Hingrajia (c), Arya Desai, Abhishek Desai (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Umang Kumar, Priyesh Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Vishal Jaishwal, Kshitij Patel, Rinkesh Waghela.