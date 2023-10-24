Manav Thakkar wins seven-game thriller against Sharath Kamal to lift national ranking trophy

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) Manav Thakkar wore down veteran Sharath Kamal in a gripping men's singles final at the UTT National Ranking Championships here on Tuesday.

Both the winners took home Rs 77,000 each for their efforts.

Manav was sitting pretty with a 2-1 lead. But Sharath gave it back to his PSPB colleague with precise placements and excellent execution of backhand strokes to go 3-2 up.

Manav was all at sea, unable to counter Sharath. However, his late charge in the sixth game and his 14-12 win on the fourth game point was good enough to drain the veteran out.

Manav upped the ante in the decider to wear Sharath down for the title.

The women's final did not raise any din as Diya Chitale defeated RBI colleague and national champion Sreeja Akula 4-1. A confident Diya was in her elements on Tuesday evening.

Though she lost the second game to Sreeja, Diya unleashed her offensive shots and got them right to ruffle the normally calm Hyderabad girl. Once Diya gained a comfortable 3-1 lead, she finished the job with a cool head, but not before her opponent threatened to extend the game.

Results: Men's singles final: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt A. Sharath Kamal (PSPB) 2-11, 11-7, 11-6, 2-11, 4-11, 14-12, 11-8.

Women's singles final: Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Sreeja Akula (RBI) 11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 14-12.

U-19 Boys singles final: Ankur Bhattacharjee (WB) bt Preyesh Raj Suresh (TN) 11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 7-6 (conceded).

U-19 Girls singles final: Subhankrita Datta (NCOE) bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 13-11. PTI BS AM BS AM AM