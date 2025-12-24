Manchester City owners City Group exits from ISL side Mumbai City FC

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) City Football Group, which owns several top clubs worldwide including English Premier League giants Manchester City, has pulled out of its association with Mumbai City FC amid uncertainty over the future of the Indian Super League, according to sources.

The City group acquired a 65 per cent stake in Mumbai City FC in 2019. Mumbai City FC are one of the most successful teams in the history of ISL, winning four titles, which includes two League Winners Shields and two ISL Cups.

"Mumbai City FC have bought over the shares of City Football Group," a reliable source privy to the development told PTI without elaborating.

With the latest development, Mumbai City FC's ownership may return to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.