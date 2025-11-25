Mandaviya felicitates Indian women after Blind T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the members of the Indian women's cricket team at his residence on Tuesday for the recent victory in the inaugural Blind Twenty20 World Cup.

The Indian women's team defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the final in Colombo on Sunday and remained undefeated in the six-team tournament.

"The Indian women's blind cricket team has done the nation proud," Mandaviya said hailing the victory of the cricketers.

"Their victory is a huge inspiration for both specially-abled sportspersons and anyone who aims to bring glory to the country." The blind cricket side's triumph came closely on the heels of the Indian women team's first-ever World Cup victory.

Captain of the Indian team Deepika TC said: "His (Dr Mandaviya's) words will encourage not only us but more women from the blind community to take up sports as a career and make the country proud."