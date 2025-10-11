Mandaviya felicitates World Para-Athletics medallists; Over Rs 1.09cr given in cash prize

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday felicitated medal winners of the recently-concluded World Para-Athletics Championships here and gave away cash awards amounting to over Rs 1.09 crore while lauding their indefatigable spirit.

However, visually impaired sprinter Simran Sharma, who won a T12 100m gold and 200m silver, did not attend the closed-door ceremony after her guide Umar Saifi was handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing dope test.

"It's unfortunate that she could not come. From what we know, she is quite shocked by the turn of events," a well-placed source told PTI.

India won 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver and seven bronze, in the competition held in the national capital from September 27 to October 5.

"The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, gave away cash awards amounting to over Rs 1.09 crore to the para athletes," read a statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

But Simran's two medals are now in danger of being taken away if Saifi, who has tested positive for banned anabolic steroid Drostanolone, fails to prove his innocence. He has the option of appealing against the NADA findings by seeking a 'B' sample test.

As per the sports ministry's policy, the gold-winners of an annual world championship in para-sports are entitled to Rs 10 lakh in individual events, while the silver and bronze-medallists get Rs seven lakh and Rs four lakh for individual competitions.

However, if a sportsperson secures multiple medals in either individual or team categories, they are entitled to receive the cash incentive only for the highest-ranking medal won in that event.

During the ceremony held at the Dhyanchand Stadium, Mandaviya commended the medal winners for their extraordinary spirit, determination, and record-breaking performance.

It was India's best-ever performance in the history of the World Para Athletics Championships as the country finished 10th in the overall standings.

"You are not para athletes, but Power Athletes of Bharat. The pride you brought to the nation after the medal wins and the inspiring message you have given to divyang people in particular is noteworthy," Mandaviya said in his address during the felicitation.

The Sports Minister was all praise for the spirit and resilience showcased by the athletes during the competition.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) was watching your matches on TV and he used to keep asking about you all during our meetings," the Union Minister added.

The Championships, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, was the largest para-sport event ever organised in India, featuring over 2,100 participants from 100 countries competing across 186 medal events.

Also present at Saturday's event was Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia.

"The Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) have helped us as a family. The WPA gave us a trophy on the final day of the event for hosting this event successfully," he said.

"They said they will be happy to have India host more such events in the country, going forward. Both the IPC president Andrew Parsons and World Para Athletics President Paul Fritzerald said that the level of facilities provided to athletes and the technical conduct of the Games, were both of the highest level," he added.

"Today, the Minister handing over of the cash awards to athletes within seven days of the competition, is another showcase of his remarkable efforts to improve sports." The athletes also lauded the newly-laid MONDO track at the JLN Stadium, which played a massive role in improved performances during the championships.

"All of us were very happy about the MONDO track, which was present in both the warm up area and the competition area," said javelin thrower Sumit Antil, who won his third successive gold at the mega-event.

High jump gold-winner Sailesh Kumar said the track and home advantage helped him get over the early nerves.

"It was such a big event in India. I was nervous on the first day but the preparations were good. The track and home support were very favourable. Besides the MONDO track, the nearby gym and fitness centre also proved useful," the Bihar lad added. PTI PM AM PM AM AM