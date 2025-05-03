Mandaviya inaugurates Khelo India facility in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday reiterated the government's commitment to promote inclusive sports development, especially in remote areas, as he inaugurated a multi-purpose Hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh The hall, built at a cost of Rs eight crore, is funded by the Central government and will provide infrastructure and training facilities to promote grassroots-level sports in the region. Equipped with modern amenities, the hall will cater to multiple indoor sports including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball, enabling young athletes from the region to train professionally and compete at national and international levels.

"Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, and through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building," Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a release.

Mandaviya also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, encouraging them to utilise the facility for their benefit.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating fitness, sports, and discipline into everyday life.

Arunachal state ministers Kento Jini and Nyato Dukam were also present on the occasion.