Mandaviya inaugurates Mondo track and fitness centre at JLN Stadium warm-up area

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated the Mondo track and a top-class fitness centre at the warm-up area of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships here.

The addition of the nine-lane Mondo track at the practice area came days after Mandaviya's inauguration of such a track at the main competition area of the JLN stadium on August 29.

The September 27-October 5 showpiece will be the first event in which the athletes will use both the Mondo tracks.

Mandaviya also inaugurated the fitness centre, developed by SAI with the help of General Insurance Corporation (GIC), which the athletes can use while warming up before competition.

"It's good that it (fitness centre) will remain permanent so that athletes can use this and benefit from this," Mandaviya said.

The warm-up area has also been fitted with LED floodlights so that the athletes can also do practice after sunset or early in the morning.

A jogging area around the warm-up area was also inaugurated by the sports minister.

Mandaviya was accompanied by Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Member of Parliament and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Paralympics Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia.

"Now, JLN has become a rare venue where both the main competition and warm up area have Mondo tracks. There was no Mondo track at the warm up area in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the championships (in Paris and Kobe)," Jhajharia said.