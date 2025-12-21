Mandaviya leads first anniversary celebrations of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Puducherry, Dec 21 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday led the first anniversary celebrations of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative with more than 1,500 participants cycling along the Rock Beach promenade here.

Legendary former India hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh and table tennis icon Sharath Kamal joined the ride, which saw participation from people across age groups and backgrounds, including school students, members of NaMo Cycling Clubs and students from Puducherry University.

According to the Sports Ministry, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative was conducted at over 700 districts in 2 lakh locations across the country, with more than 20 lakh people taking part over the course of the year.

"When we started this initiative a year ago, it was organised at just five locations with about 500 participants. Today, more than 10,000 locations across the country take part every Sunday, with over 10 lakh citizens joining regularly," Mandaviya said.

The landmark anniversary edition here turned into a complete fitness carnival as multiple fun games with activities like Zumba, carrom, chess, mallakhamb, silambam, yoga, rope skipping drawing large crowds.

The event was simultaneously held in more than 10,000 locations of the country, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India centres across Hazaribagh, Kargil, Patiala, Lucknow, Golaghat, Rajnandgaon in Chattisgarh, Hisar, Tinsukia, Visakhapatnam, Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Cuttack.

The celebrity gathering also included Arjuna Awardee archers Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma from SAI Sonipat.

The much-awaited Fit India Mobile App Carbon Credit Incentivization was also launched.

Three cyclists who earned the highest carbon credits were felicitated during the event. Citizens can cycle and earn carbon credits, which can be redeemed later.

"From now on, every month, cyclists from every State and Union Territory will be mapped through the Fit India mobile app and the top three performers will be incentivised. This is to encourage and reward citizens for adopting cycling as a daily habit," Mandaviya added.

The Fit India Ambassadors and Influencers who have remained key and have championed the cause of Sundays on Cycle were also felicitated.

"Being fit is not about training for medals alone, it is about building discipline and balance in everyday life. Cycling is a simple habit, but when adopted collectively, it builds a healthier society and a stronger nation. I'm happy that Union Sports Minister's Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has transformed fitness into a people's movement, where families, youngsters and professionals participate with equal enthusiasm," Sreejesh said.