Mandaviya meets Yuvraj Singh, IGPL team to discuss growth of golf in India

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met former India cricketer and Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) co-founder Yuvraj Singh to discuss the development of golf in India.

Organised in partnership with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) and the PGA of India, the IGPL, the country's first franchise-based golf league, is scheduled to take place in January next year with six city-based teams.

The tournament will feature both professional and amateur golfers — men and women — competing together in team-based events.

"We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and support from the Hon'ble Sports Minister. His encouragement is a tremendous motivation for us to continue our mission of making golf more accessible and popular across India," said Yuvraj in a release.

Veteran Indian golfers, including Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia have signed on as Icon players for the league's inaugural edition.

Last month, the IGPL had launched its inaugural tour comprising 11 events. The tour is spread across multiple cities and it will also go to Sri Lanka and UAE.

IGPL CEO Uttam Mundy added: "The Minister's support is a huge boost for everyone involved with IGPL and a testament to the growing interest in golf in our country. This association will help us identify and nurture future champions." The Professional Golf Tour Of India (PGTI) doesn't recognise IGPL and had taken disciplinary action against the players, including Olympian and Asian Tour winner Bhullar, Aman Raj, Harendra Gupta, Karandeep Kochhar and Sachin Baisoya for featuring in the IGPL at Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, from September 17–19, which clashed with PGTI's Chennai Open.