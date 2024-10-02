Mandaviya spearheads 'Coastal Cleanup Drive' from Porbandar as part of Swachh Bharat Mission

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday spearheaded a nationwide 'Coastal and Beach Cleanliness Drive' organised by MY Bharat from Porbandar in Gujarat, on Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, as part of 10 Years of Swachh Bharat Mission.

The large-scale event marked the culmination of the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign, which has been ongoing since September 17, under the theme "Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata." Mandaviya inaugurated the drive from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, while over 1,00,000 MY Bharat youth volunteers simultaneously took part in cleanup efforts across 1,000 locations along India's coastline, a release from the PIB said.

Volunteers focused on removing single-use plastic and other waste materials from beaches, contributing to cleaner coastal environments.

The nationwide drive, conducted across India's coastline, resulted in the removal of significant amounts of waste, particularly single-use plastics. Volunteers from coastal areas participated enthusiastically in the initiative, demonstrating the collective power of youth in environmental stewardship, according to the release.

"As we celebrate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, this nationwide effort is a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a clean India," said Mandaviya.

"Our youth, through their remarkable participation today, have taken Mahatma Gandhiji's ideals forward by committing to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Eliminating single-use plastic is just one step in this journey, and the dedication displayed today will propel India toward a cleaner, greener future," he said.

After participating in the coastal cleanliness drive, Mandaviya paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Kirti Mandir in Porbandar. He honoured Mahatma Gandhi's vision of self-reliance by purchasing Khadi garments from the Porbandar Khadi Bhandar.