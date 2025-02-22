Mandaviya takes stock of sports infrastructure in northern region

Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday discussed strategies on sports infrastructure development in the northern region with senior officials from Punjab, Chandigarh and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centre here.

Following the meeting chaired by him, Mandaviya felicitated 30 outstanding athletes across disciplines such as kabaddi, handball, judo, boxing, kayaking, and canoeing.

These athletes, who have secured podium finishes in various national and international tournaments, including the recently concluded 38th National Games, are currently undergoing training at six SAI Training Centres (STCs), two National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), and two Extension Centres under SAI RC Chandigarh.

He said the goal of the government is to create a robust infrastructure that nurtures young talent and enables them to compete at the highest level.

"Sports is not just about winning medals, it instills discipline, perseverance, and national pride in our youth, shaping them into champions both on and off the field," Mandaviya said in a ministry release.

"India is on a transformative journey towards becoming a sports superpower. By 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of independence, I envision a nation where our athletes dominate the world stage, bringing glory to the Tricolour with every performance." Mandaviya also visited SAI RC Chandigarh to review the existing sports facilities and assess the infrastructure available for young sportspersons in the region.

As the largest regional centre in North India, RC Chandigarh oversees the development of sports in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, and Ladakh.

Currently, 152 Khelo India Centres (KICs), six Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and 42 Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs) fall under the jurisdiction of SAI RC Chandigarh, collectively training over 2,400 aspiring athletes, both male and female. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC