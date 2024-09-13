Mandaviya urges retired sportspersons to apply for RESET programme

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday called upon the retired sportspersons across the country to apply for the newly launched "Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET)" programme and actively contribute to Indian sports ecosystem.

The initiative was launched by Mandaviya on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day.

"The RESET Programme is an important step towards recognising and empowering our retired athletes who have made the nation proud with their achievements," the minister said in a PIB release.

"We urge all retired sportspersons to take advantage of this opportunity to develop new skills, remain engaged in the sports community, and continue contributing to the nation's sports legacy." The RESET programme, designed to support retired sportspersons in their career development, aims to bridge the gap between generations, allowing the skills and experience of former players to benefit young talents.

Mandaviya reaffirmed the government's commitment to fully support the retired sportspersons, urging them to make use of the programme by applying through the specially designated portal.

Open to retired sportspersons aged 20-50 years who have won international medals, participated in international events, or achieved recognition at the national or state level, the RESET programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

It will include self-paced online learning, on-ground training and internships, with placement assistance and entrepreneurial guidance provided after successful completion.