Mandhana falls after strong start against Pakistan in Women’s World Cup

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana (23) fell after a 48-run opening stand with Pratika Rawal (25 not out) as India reached 53/1 in 10 overs in their Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pakistan unsuccessfully appealed for a leg-before against Mandhana on the penultimate delivery of the eighth over but the delivery from Diana Baig had pitched outside the line of the leg-stump However, Fatima Sana bowled one similar but this time the ball pitched in line and swung in late to pin the Indian star in front of the wickets, who unsuccessfully challenged the on-field call.

Mandhana struck four fours in her 32-ball knock.

Rawal set the tone in India’s favour when she cracked three fours in a row off Beg in the second over. She was batting on 25, accompanied by Harleen Deol on 5. PTI DDV UNG