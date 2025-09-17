Mandhana guides India to 102-run win against Australia in 2nd Women''s ODI

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Opener Smriti Mandhana slammed a fine century as India handed Australia a massive 102-run defeat in the second women's ODI to level the three-match series 1-1- here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, left-handed batter Mandhana cracked a 91-ball 117 at the top. Deepti Sharma (40), Richa Ghosh (29), Pratika Rawal (25) and Sneh Rana (24) -- all chipped in with useful contributions as India posted 292 allout.

In reply, Australia folded for 190 in 40.5 Overs.

Ellyse Perry (44) and Annabel Sutherland (45) got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Kranti Goud (3/28) and Deepti Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets.

For Australia, Darcie Brown (3/42), Ashleigh Gardner (2/39), Megan Schutt (1/46), Annabel Sutherland (1/58) and Tahlia McGrath (1/20) were among wickets.

Brief Score: India Women: 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117; Darcie Brown (3/42). PTI ATK DDV Australia women: 190 all out in 40.5 overs (Ellyse Perry 44, Annabel Sutherland 45; Kranto Goud 3/28 ). PTI ATK DDV