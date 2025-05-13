Smriti Mandhana moves to 2nd spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Dubai: Stylish opener Smriti Mandhana inched closer to reclaiming the world number one spot in the ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, rising one place to second after playing a pivotal role in India's triumph in the recent Tri-Nation tournament in Sri Lanka.

Mandhana, who last achieved the top ranking for ODI batters in 2019, was in excellent touch during the recent matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa, amassing 264 runs across five innings to finish as the second leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Mandhana, who had slammed a 101-ball 116 in the final against Sri Lanka, is just 11 rating points away from top-ranked South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who managed just 86 runs during the Tri-Series.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu made ground inside the top 10 as she rose two places to seventh after scoring 139 runs for her side during, while Jemimah Rodrigues (up five spots to 15th) and South Africa's Chloe Tryon (up nine places to 18th) also improved.

India spinner Sneh Rana was adjudged Player of the Series in Sri Lanka and the experienced tweaker was among the big movers on the updated list for bowlers that is still headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa seamer Nadine de Klerk also gained one place to move to 24th overall on this list, while Rana jumped four spots to 34th following her 15 wickets in the Tri-Series at an average of just 14.

Australia's Ash Gardner maintained her place as the No.1 ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket, with India's Deepti Sharma improving one place to fifth overall following some impressive efforts in Sri Lanka.

There were also gains for Tryon (up three places to 11th) and de Klerk (up four spots to 12th).