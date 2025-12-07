Mandhana, Palash announce end of relationship; urge privacy

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India batter Smriti Mandhana on Sunday announced that her wedding had been called off and urged fans and media to stop the speculation, while music composer Palash Muchhal confirmed that he had "decided to move on" from the relationship.

Muchhal also warned of legal action against those spreading defamatory rumours.

Mandhana, one of India's most prominent women cricketers, issued her first public statement on social media after rumours about her personal life had intensified over the past month.

She was supposed to marry Muchhal on November 23 but the wedding was postponed after Mandhana's father, Shriniwas was hospitalised due to a heart ailment.

"I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same," she wrote.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she said in an Instagram post.

Calling herself a "very private person", Mandhana said the need to set the record straight compelled her to speak.

She requested fans and the public to "respect the privacy of both families" and allow them the "space to process and move on".

Mandhana, who is preparing for India's upcoming international season, said her focus remains firmly on cricket.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible," she said.

Soon after Mandhana's post, Palash Muchhal issued his own statement, confirming that he had "decided to move on" and expressing anguish over what he described as baseless online chatter.

"I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me.

"It's the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs," he wrote.

He urged the public to reflect before amplifying unverified claims.

"I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand," he added.

Muchhal also said his team would take legal action against those spreading defamatory content.

"My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content," he said, thanking those who had supported him with "kindness" during this period.

The development comes days after singer Palak Muchhal, sister of Palash, spoke on the issue.

"I think the families have been through a very tough time... we would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong," she had said.

Both statements come against the backdrop of intensified social media discussions and unverified reports, prompting public figures to step in to curb conjecture.

Mandhana, 28, has been a central figure in Indian women's cricket for nearly a decade, and her presence in the batting line-up has been crucial across formats. With India set for a busy 2026 calendar, the left-hander reiterated that her professional commitments remain her priority.

"Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," her note concluded. PTI AT AM AT AM AM