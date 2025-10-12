Mandhana, Pratika star as India post 330 vs Australia

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 (PTI) Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the first player in women's ODIs to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year as India piled up 330 against Australia in their Women's World Cup group match here on Sunday.

Openers Mandhana (80 off 66 balls, 9x4s, 3x6s) and Pratika Rawal (75 off 96 balls, 10x4s, 1x6) put on 155 for the first wicket -- the tournament's first century opening stand.

Harleen Deol (38), Harmanpreet Kaur (22), Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 21) and Richa Ghosh (32 off 22) added brisk runs down the order.

Australia fought back late, dismissing India in 48.5 overs. Annabel Sutherland took 5/40 in 9.5 overs while Sophie Molineux bagged 3/75 in 10 overs.

India's total of 330 leaves Australia chasing the highest successful run chase in Women's ODIs with the the current record being 302/4 by Sri Lanka against South Africa last year.

Brief scores: India: 330 all out in 48.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 80, Pratika Rawal 75, Jemimah Rodrigues 33; Annabel Sutherland 5/40, Sophie Molineux 3/75) vs Australia. PTI TAP SSC SSC