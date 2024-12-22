Mandhana slams another half century as India score 314/9 in 1st WODI vs West Indies

Vadodara, Dec 22 (PTI) Smriti Mandha struck her fourth consecutive half-century and shared a 110-run opening-wicket partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal (40) as India made a formidable 314 for 9 in the first Women's One-Day International against West Indies, here Sunday.

Continuing her sublime form from the T201s, where she scored three successive half-centuries in India's 2-1 series triumph at Navi Mumbai, Mandhana smashed 91 off 102 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, even as West Indies pressed a total of seven bowlers to contain the on-song opener.

Off-spinner Rawal made her ODI debut with a polished 40 runs off 69 deliveries. Harleen Deol (44) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (34) then stitched together a 66-run stand before Jemimah Rodrigues scored a quick-fire 31.

West Indies left-arm spinner Zaida James took five wickets for 45 runs.

Brief Scores: India 314 for 9 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 91, Pratika Rawal 40, Harleen Deol 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 34, Jemimah Rodrigues 31; Zaida James 5/45) vs West Indies. PTI AM AM AT AT