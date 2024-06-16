Mandhana ton guides India to 265/8 against South Africa

Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) Opener Smriti Mandhana struck her sixth ODI hundred and lifted the Indian women's team from a tricky 99 for five to a competitive 265 for eight against South Africa in the first game of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India were in trouble with half the side back in the hut within 100 runs on the board.

However, Mandhana (117 off 127 balls) found an able ally in Deepti Sharma (37) and added 81 runs for the fifth wicket. The elegant Mandhana was also associated in a 58-run stand with Pooja Vastrakar (31 not out) before getting dismissed by Masabata Klaas.

Brief scores: India Women: 265/8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 37, Pooja Vastrakar 31 not out; Ayabonga Khaka 3/47). PTI AH AH UNG