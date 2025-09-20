Mandhana's ton in vain as India lose women's ODI series 1-2 to Australia

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana's second-fastest hundred in women's ODIs went in vain as India's quest for a world-record chase in the series-deciding third game against Australia ended in a 43-run defeat, here on Saturday.

In reply to Australia's mammoth 412 all out, their joint highest-ever innings total, India fumbled after Mandhana's dismissal at 125 (63 balls, 17x4, 5x6) to fold up at 369 in 47 overs.

Deepti Sharma (72 off 58 balls) and Sneh Rana's 65-run stand for the eighth wicket gave a glimmer of hope but once the former departed, things went downhill for the hosts.

Mandhana reached 100 off just 50 balls to go past former Australian batter Karen Rolton's record (off 57 balls) made in 2000-01 against South Africa. Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning leads the list of fastest century makers with a 45-ball century which she made against New Zealand in 2012-13 season.

Beth Mooney was the star of the day as she smashed 138 off just 75 balls (23x4, 1x6) for her fourth WODI ton to guide her side to a massive total.

She shared a 106-run stand for the third wicket with Ellyse Perry (68 off 70 balls). Opener Georgia Voll gave Australia the start they needed with a 81 off 61 balls.

Brief Score: Australia 412 all out in 47.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 30, Georgia Voll 81, Ellyse Perry 68, Beth Mooney 138, Ashleigh Gardner 39; Deepti Sharma 2/75, Arundhati Reddy 3/86).

India: 369 all out in 47 overs (Smriti Mandhana 125, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Deepti Sharma 72, Sneh Rana 35; Kim Garth 3/69, Megan Schutt 2/53). PTI AM AM DDV