Mane, Om Prakash lead the field in Poona Club open golf tournament

Pune, Nov 5 (PTI) World Tour regular Om Prakash Chouhan and Olympian Udayan Mane are among a strong field competing in the Poona Club open golf tournament which will be held here from November 6 to 9.

The tournament, which has a purse of Rs 1 crore, was launched here on Tuesday by The Poona Club Golf Course and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Apart from Chouhan and Mane, the tournament will feature 2024 Tata Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Shaurya Binu, Sachin Baisoya, Varun Parikh, Dhruv Sheoran and Shaurya Bhattacharya.

Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Mohammad Akbar Hossain, Mohammad Jakiruzzaman Jakir and Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran will be the star attractions among the foreign golfers.

Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and USA’s Dominic Piccirillo and Digraj Singh Gill will also be among the participants.

The host venue Poona Club Golf Course will be represented by professionals Rohan Dhole Patil, Pranav Mardikar, Akshay Damale, Pravin Pathare, Aaron Rockey, Gurki Shergill (a winner on the PGTI), Aditya Bhandarkar, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Sandeep Phalnikar and Jaideep Patwardhan as well as amateurs Arkin Patil, Aditya Garg and Avneesh Somayaji.

“This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs,” the organisers said in a release.

“The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes,” it added. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024