Manika Batra stuns world No. 12 Shi Xunyao to enter quarters of WTT Star Contender

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Star Indian paddler Manika Batra entered the women's singles quarterfinals after stunning world No. 12 Shi Xunyao of China at the USD 300,000 WTT Star Contender in London on Saturday.

World No. 43 and 16th seed Batra prevailed 11-6 11-4 8-11 11-9 over the fourth-seeded Chinese in a 37-minute round-of-16 clash at the Copper Box Arena.

The Indian will next face either fifth seed Shin Yubin of Korea or ninth seed Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei for a place in the semifinals. PTI ATK AT