Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Manikanta H H of Services created new men's 100m national record on the opening day of National Open Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Manikanta clocked 10.23 seconds to win heat number 3 and qualify for the final.

He erased the earlier national record of 10.26 seconds which was in the name of Amiya Kumar Mallick of Odisha set in 2016. PTI PDS SSC SSC