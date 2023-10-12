Manikanta wins 100m dash gold a day after creating national record

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) Services runner Manikanta H clinched the men's 100m sprint gold with a time of 10.42 seconds, a day after he set a national record of 10.23 seconds in the semifinal of the event, at the National Open Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

Giridharani Ravi Kumar of Tamil Nadu emerged as the fastest woman of the meet after winning the 100m sprint with a time of 11.36 seconds at the Kanteerava Stadium.

It was a 1-2 finish for Services in the men's 100m dash as Nikhil Patil won silver with a time of 10.69 seconds. Railways Siva B clinched bronze with a time of 10.70 seconds.

Railways' Tejas Shirse continued to dominate the men's 110m hurdles. His gold winning time of 13.67 seconds was better than his meet record of 13.72 seconds he clocked in heats on Wednesday. The previous meet record of 13.77 seconds was set in 2011 by Siddhanth Thingalaya.

The women's 100m hurdles gold went to Pragyan Prasant Sahu of Odisha whose winning time was 13.46 seconds.

Results: Men: 100m: Manikanta H (Services) 10.42 secs, Nikhil Patil (Services) 10.69 secs, Siva B (Railways) 10.70 secs.

110m hurdles: Tejas Shirse (Railways) 13.67 seconds, Madhvendra Shekhawat (Rajasthan) 13.99 secs, Manav R (Tamil Nadu) 14.11 secs.

Discus throw: Nirbhay Singh (Haryana) 55.21m, Gagandeep Singh (Services) 55.14m, Prabhjot Singh (PSCB) 54.88m.

Decathlon: Yamandeep Sharma (Railways) 7078 points, Rohit Roman (Services) 6965 points, Jagtar Singh (Rajasthan) 6888 points.

Women: 100m: Giridharani Ravi Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 11.36 secs, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.42 secs, Kamaljeet Kaur (Punjab) 11.52 secs.

100m hurdles: Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Odisha) 13.46 secs, Sapna Kumari (Bihar) 13.47 secs, Anjali C (Karnataka) 13.53 secs.

Long jump: Bhavani Yadav Bhagavati (Andhra Pradesh) 6.22m, Priya Rathore (Rajasthan) 6.12m, Kushuma Ravada (Andhra Pradesh) 6.08m.

Shot put: Abha Khatua (Maharashtra) 16.32m, Manpreet Kaur (PSCB) 15.96m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 15.78m. PTI PDS PDS AH AH