Manipur divers Ningthoujam and Sairem set sights on 2026 Asian Games

Imphal, Oct 15 (PTI) Manipur divers Willson Singh Ningthoujam and Indiver Sairem, who won India's first ever medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships earlier this month, have now set their sights on next year’s Asian Games to be held in Japan.

Ningthoujam, a havildar in the Indian Army, had won the bronze medal in men’s 10m synchronised platform at the event in Ahmedabad with Sairem, who took part in the competition despite suffering a thumb injury.

Both Ningthoujam (23) and Sairem (15) are now back home training for the Asian Games as they look to bring further glory to the country in their sport.

"My sports career started with kickboxing at a young age of seven and then I moved to gymnastics at almost nine years of age. I started diving sports at the age of 11 and began training at Pune based Army Sports Institute (ASI) from 2013,” Ningthoujam told PTI.

Ningthoujam who hails from the Kongba Nandeibam in Imphal East district here, added, "We are currently preparing to represent at the mega event of Asian Games in Japan which is to start from September 2026 under the guidance of our coaches and trainers.

"Currently, we are on vacation and at home in Imphal but when training starts, we have to train for sometimes four hours, divided into sessions. It varies according to time and situations. The institute is looking all of us with great care and support,” he added.

Sairem said he was urged by his seniors and coaches to compete despite his thumb injury in Ahmedabad.

"I started with gymnastics at the age of seven and then switched to diving at around nine. We are training hard at ASI where I have been training since 2018,” he said.

"I had a thumb injury, sustained during a previous event. It brought me a little doubt but my seniors and coaches persuaded me to give my best.” While Ningthoujam and Sairem have their target set, there is also the factor of obstacles which sportsmen in Manipur have to overcome in order to succeed.

Hemam London Singh, a senior colleague of Ningthoujam and Sairem who finished sixth for India in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games in 3m synchronised springboard final, told PTI "Majority of the sportsperson in Manipur comes from financially backward families.” “Success in respective fields at national and global events is the only ticket to a life out of poverty. Overall there is lack of support system in Manipur." "In case of boxing and weightlifting, Manipur has produced great sportspersons and juniors have a role model (such as) Mary Kom or Dingko (Singh), any younger player can dream and aspire to become them,” said Hemam, a five-time national championship winner representing the Services and Sports Control Board (SSCB).

“It gives them a dedicated pathway to accomplish their ambitions, (but) this is lacking in diving,” added Hemam, who is also training at ASI Pune and preparing for trials for the Asian Games.

Debeshwor Singh Nongthombam, a swimming coach at the North East Regional Centre here, cited “huge administrative inefficiencies”.

“We have no lack of talents and hard working sportspersons who have potential to win medals at global events. Unfortunately, there is huge administrative inefficiencies concerning development of sports including swimming in the state,” he said.

“Financial issues is the greatest setback to our development. Manipur swimming pools are not being maintained with appropriate and adequate facilities and requirements." "We also need a strong sports scientific backup with qualified coaches and support system including physiotherapist and psychologist. We are severely lacking people with sports background in the administrative section,” he added. PTI COR DDV