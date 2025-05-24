Manipur emerge overall champions; historic high for Nagaland, J&K

Diu, May 24 (PTI) Manipur were on Saturday crowned overall champions of the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games 2025, edging Maharashtra and Nagaland on higher silver medal count after all the three teams ended with five gold each.

Manipur secured six silver medals, one more than Maharashtra (5) and three more than Nagaland (3), to top the medal tally.

It also marked a historic high for Nagaland, finishing in the top three of a Khelo India event for the first time.

Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) shared the fourth place, with one silver and three bronze each to add to their rich five-gold haul.

Delhi came next with four gold, two silver and four bronze medals, followed by hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNHDD) who impressed with four gold and five bronze medals, all from pencak silat.

DNHDD (seventh) lost out to Delhi (6th) on silver count.

Pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art form that has grown in popularity across India, played a decisive role in the overall medal standings.

Of the 46 gold medals awarded at the Games, 28 came from pencak silat.

Manipur, Nagaland, J&K, Maharashtra and DNHDD all won the bulk or entirety of their gold medals from the sport. J&K and DNHDD claimed all five and four of their gold medals, respectively, from the discipline.

J&K's golden punch ============ The fifth gold for Jammu & Kashmir came through their heavyweight athlete Tawzeeh Khan who won his maiden senior gold at National level, giving a huge boost to their campaign despite the tension back home.

"This is my first gold medal at senior level after losing out twice at National level. This will rank up there," Khan told PTI.

"I've been getting nothing but praises since I won the gold last night. Everyone is happy for me. You can all achieve great things, if you have the right dedication. It's a big moment for J&K contingent." The final day on Friday night featured thrilling contests in team events like beach volleyball, soccer and sepak takraw.

Tamil Nadu dominated the volleyball courts, claiming both men's and women’s gold medals.

Sepak takraw ========= Nagaland’s women stole the spotlight in sepak takraw, scripting history with a gold in the quad regu event by defeating Haryana 2-1 in a nail-biting final.

“It was a very dramatic final. Haryana were playing so well but luck favoured us and we got the job done,” said a jubilant Kethosituo Sekhose, Chef de Mission of Nagaland.

“This team will now prepare for national selection. The overall performance has been very encouraging -- almost every athlete from our contingent has returned with a medal.” Delhi clinched the men’s quad regu gold in sepak takraw with a 2-1 win over Manipur, while Odisha and Bihar shared bronze.

Beach soccer ======== In beach soccer, Kerala men's team dominated Goa 12-4 in a one-sided final, with Muhseer Tkb and Rohith Yesudas scoring four and three goals respectively.

Odisha clinched their first gold of the Games in a thrilling women’s final against Gujarat, winning 3-2.

Captain Jasoda Munda led from the front with a brace.

“It’s a moment of great pride for us to win our first gold here,” she said. “It was a close affair but we held on,” said Jaosda.

RESULTS: Beach Soccer: Men: Gold: Kerala, Silver: Goa, Bronze: Lakshadweep and Maharashtra.

Women: Gold: Odisha, Silver: Gujarat, Bronze: Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sepak Takraw: Quad Regu: Men: Gold: Delhi; Silver: Manipur; Bronze: Odisha, Bihar.

Women: Gold: Nagaland; Silver: Haryana; Bronze: Uttar Pradesh, Odisha. PTI TAP PDS PDS