Manipur, Haryana enter Senior Men National Hockey Championship quarterfinals

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) Manipur and Haryana qualified for the quarterfinals of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship after convincing victories in their respective matches on the final day of the pool stage here on Monday.

Manipur thrashed Assam 10-0 in Pool H with Laishram Dipu Singh scoring a hat-trick, while Haryana beat Mizoram 8-0 in Pool B, thanks to four goals from Rohit.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey also made it to the last-eight stage from Pool A with 3-1 win over Chhattisgarh.

Manipur will take on Punjab in the first quarterfinal, followed by the Haryana vs Maharashtra match. The third quarterfinal will be between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh while the fourth will feature Odisha and Karnataka.

All the four quarterfinal matches will be held on November 13.