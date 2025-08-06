Manipur Hockey, Hockey Himachal qualify for Division A

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) Manipur Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their respective league matches while Hockey Himachal drew with Hockey Association of Bihar as the Division B contests in HI Junior Women National Championship ended on Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of Division B matches, Manipur Hockey from Pool A and Hockey Himachal from Pool B got promoted to next year's Division A.

Manipur Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 3-1 with Kangjam Silvia Chanu (27', 49') scoring a brace and Devi Mutum Priya (26') slotting home a goal. Ashmita Tigga (20’) scored for the losing side.

Hockey Uttarakhand crushed Hockey Kerala 7-0 with captain Saloni Pilkhwal (9’, 31’, 46’) scoring a hat-trick, while Raeen Kehkasha Ali (4’, 14’) and Aarti (40’, 45’) scored two goals each.

Hockey Himachal drew 1-1 with Hockey Association of Bihar with Bhoomi (12’) and Khushi Kumari (11’) scoring for their respective teams.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Arunachal 5-0 with Priyadharsini K (39’, 52’) scoring two goals while Akshatha R (43’), Subalakshmi L (40’) and Jayashalini S (46’) netted a goal each.

In Division A league matches, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective pool games, while the contest between Hockey Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Hockey ended in a draw.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Punjab 4-0 with Kajal (13’, 52’) and Sneha Patel (36’, 45’) scoring two goals each.

Hockey Haryana drew 1-1 with Uttar Pradesh Hockey with Shashi Khasa (5’) and Rashmi Patel (54’) scoring for their respective teams.

In the third Division A match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 7-1 with Saroj Kumari (3’, 8’), Sweety Dungdung (47’, 50’) and captain Rajni Kerketta (36’, 41’) scoring two goals each, while Roshni Aind (19’) netted the seventh goal. PTI AM AM DDV