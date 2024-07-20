Manipur, Jharkhand register wins in Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone C'ship

Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Manipur and Jharkhand defeated Bihar and Odisha respectively to continue their fine run at the Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship here on Saturday. Playing at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Salt Lake, the day began with Manipur beating Bihar 5-3 in the women's section.

In the subsequent fixture, Jharkhand defeated the Odisha 4-1. The third tie of the women's category saw hosts Bengal beat Assam 5-3. In the men's section, Manipur trounced Assam Hockey 7-0, while Odisha beat Bihar 5-2.

In the day's final match, Jharkhand thrashed Bengal 7-0.