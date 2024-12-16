Manipur storm into Rajmata Jijabai semis; Odisha hold Tamil Nadu

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 16 (PTI) Defending champions Manipur thrashed Jharkhand 5-0 with a dominant second-half performance to seal a semi-final spot in the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy here on Monday.

Naorem Priyangka Devi (50', 70') and Dangmei Grace (58', 86') scored two goals each, while Asem Roja Devi (84') added another one as Manipur topped Group A with nine points from three matches.

They still have a match against Tamil Nadu.

In the other game, Odisha and Tamil Nadu drew 1-1.

Sandhiya Ranganathan scored for Tamil Nadu in the 12th minute, while Malati Munda equalised in the 24th minute.

The draw helped Odisha strengthen their position as they have completed their group engagements with seven points after two wins, one defeat and one draw.

While Odisha are placed in second in the group behind Manipur, the other team in the fray, Tamil Nadu, have four points from three matches.

Their last match is against Manipur and Tamil Nadu need to win by a margin of four goals to progress in the tournament. PTI TAP ATK ATK