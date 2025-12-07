Manipur win Junior Girls’ National Football C''ships for 12th time

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 7 (PTI) Manipur on Sunday clinched the Junior Girls’ National Football Championships Tier 1 title for the whopping 12th time with a thumping 9-0 victory over Bengal here.
Chingkhamayum Redima Devi (8th, 41st, 65th), Longjam Nira Chanu (29th, 55th, 59th) slammed a hat-trick each, while Yaiphabi Thokchom (68th, 76th) struck a brace and Mongjam Pusparani Devi (75th) scored once.
Manipur were the dominant side throughout the championships named after legendary India footballer Dr. Talimeren Ao.
Bengal, chasing a fairy-tale finish, were simply outplayed in the final by the tiny but formidable northeastern state.
The triumph sealed a remarkable hat-trick of titles for Manipur, having also won in the 2023-24 and 2024-25.