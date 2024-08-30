Manish Narwal qualifies for final of men's 10m air pistol

Paris, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian shooter Manish Narwal qualified for the final of the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) competition in fifth place at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Narwal shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final.

The 22-year-old Narwal won the gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Besides Paralympics, Narwal, who hails form Faridabad, won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in national and international tournaments.

The other Indian in the event, Rudransh Kahndelwal missed out on the final as he finished ninth with a total score of 561.

In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair. PTI AH AH PDS PDS