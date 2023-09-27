Manish Pandey century powers Karnataka to 1-wicket win over Netherlands

Bengaluru, Sept 27 (PTI) A hundred by Manish Pandey helped Karnataka register a narrow one-wicket win over the World Cup-bound Netherlands team in a practice one-day match here on Wednesday.

This was Karnataka’s second win over the Dutch outfit in as many matches, as the home side had registered a massive 142-run victory in the first match on September 25.

Karnataka lost wickets at regular intervals but Pandey’s knock (105 off 76 balls) that contained 15 fours and four sixes helped the hosts to stay ahead of the curve in their chase of 297.

Pandey received ample support from young batter K.L. Shrijith who made 73 off 60 balls. Karnataka went past the target in 39.2 overs at the Alur grounds.

Earlier, Colin Ackerman (79 off 81 balls), Ryan Klein (46 off 26 balls) and captain Scott Edwards (42 off 27 balls) had powered Netherlands to a healthy 296 all out in 47.5 overs.

For Karnataka, Manoj Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, Pranav Bhatia and M Venkatesh shared the spoils, taking two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 297 all out in 47.5 overs (Colin Ackerman 79, Ryan Klein 46, Scott Edwards 42; M Venkatesh 2-56, Manoj Bhandge 2-58, Pranav Bhatia 2-49) lost to Karnataka: 300 for 9 in 39.2 overs (Manish Pandey 105, K.L. Shrijith 73; Wesley Barresi 3-50). PTI UNG KHS KHS