Manish, Siddharth enter pre-quarterfinals of ITF Mandya Open

Mandya, Jan 9 (PTI) Indians Manish Ganesh and Siddharth Vishwakarma registered easy wins to enter the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Mandya Open here Tuesday.

Advertisment

Ganesh breezed past Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1, while Vishwakarma overcame Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1 to reach the round of 16.

However, local man SD Prajwal Dev, who was recently added to the Indian Davis Cup team to face Pakistan, suffered a disappointment in the men’s doubles round of 16.

Prajwal and his partner Nitin Kumar Sinha, seeded second in the event, were leading 5-4 against Indo-Koren pair of Woobin Shin and Karan Singh in the first set.

Advertisment

But Sinha had to withdraw from the match after developing stomach cramps.

The eight seeded Prajwal will meet Korea’s Yunseok Jang in the singles first round match on Wednesday.

Results Singles (Round of 32): Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-1; Manish Ganesh beat Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles (Round of 16): 4-Parikshit Somani/Manish Sureshkumar beat Siddhant Banthia/Giles Hussey (GBR) 6-4, 6-3; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/Vishnu Vardhan beat Ishaque Eqbal/Faisal Qamar 6-4, 7-6 (8); Orel Kimhi/Ofek Shimanov (ISR) beat Yash Chaurasia/Jagmeet Singh 6-2, 6-1; Rifqi Fitriadi (INA)/Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) beat Preetham Ganesh AS/Chandan Shivaraj 4-6, 6-0, 10-6; Thijmen Loof/Jelle Sels (NED) beat 3-Tsung-Hao Huang (TPE)/Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-4, 7-5; Woobin Shin (KOR)/Karan Singh beat 2-SD Prajwal Dev/Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-5 (retd); 1-Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ)/David Pichler (AUT) beat Manish Ganesh/Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-2; Yunseok Jang (KOR)/Nam Hoang Ly (VIE) bt Rishab Agarwal/Adil Kalyanpur 7-5, 7-6 (4). PTI UNG BS BS