Manish, Vaishnavi storm into semi-finals of National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar and fourth seed Vaishnavi Adkar scored identical straight-set victories to progress to the semi-finals of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Tamil Nadu's Manish outplayed Kolkata Nitin Sinha 6-2 6-1 in the men's singles last-eight clash, while Vaishnavi defeated Sejal Bhutada (Maharashtra) by the same scoreline in the women's singles event.

The fourth seed title holder will play Karan Singh of Haryana in the semis, who overcame two-time champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4 6-4.

Vaishnavi will now go up against Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty as the Telangana player beat Sai Samhitha C 6-0, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

Advertisment

Also moving to the last-four was 2018 champion and big-hitting Siddharth Vishwakarma, who defeated Ranjeet VM (Tamil Nadu) 6-4 6-1 to move into the next round.

He will now face West Bengal's Ishaque Eqbal, who defeated Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Sanjeev S 7-6 7-6 in a thrilling battle.

Defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat continued her startling form as she thumped Lakshmi P Arunkumar (Tamil Nadu) 6-2 6-3 to set to women's singles semifinal against Sandeepti Rao, who ousted Akanksha Nitture 7-5 4-6, 6-2.

In the boys U-18 category, second seed Chair Warik (Maharashtra) beat Manish Yadav 6-2, 6-2, while Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka defeated Asmi Adkar (Maharashtra) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in girls U-18 category to reach the semifinals. PTI AT AT ATK ATK